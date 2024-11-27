Cold Hard Cuts, Continued: Unilever Announces Additional Layoffs At NJ Headquarters

Impacted employees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions within the company, receive severance pay, and access outplacement services and development training, according to a statement from Unilever.

The company’s U.S. headquarters will remain in New Jersey, transitioning from Englewood Cliffs to a new location in Hoboken beginning March 2025.

The job cuts are part of Unilever’s broader Growth Action Plan (GAP), which — announced last March — focuses on simplifying the business and driving growth by restructuring its operations.

A major component of the plan includes the separation of the company’s €7.9 billion Ice Cream division, home to brands like Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, into a standalone entity by the end of 2025.

