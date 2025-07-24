Cold Front To Spark Severe Storms With 65 MPH Wind Gusts After 100-Degree Heat Index

Humidity will surge Thursday, July 24, sending heat index values into the upper 90s and flirting with Heat Advisory territory across interior valleys and urban centers. B

ut the worst arrives Friday, July 25, when “feels-like” temperatures could spike to 105 degrees. The National Weather Service says Extreme Heat Warning criteria may be met, posing a significant risk for heat-related illness during the hottest part of the day.

That same steamy air will help fuel strong to severe storms later Friday afternoon. A cold front sliding east from the Great Lakes is forecast to collide with the hot, humid air mass, sparking a broken line of thunderstorms from western Pennsylvania and upstate New York to New England and the mid-Atlantic.

The threat window runs roughly 4 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday, July 26, as the squall line pushes southeast.

Wind gusts could reach 55 to 65 mph, forecasters say, strong enough to down trees and power lines. Torrential rainfall rates may cause flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, especially where earlier showers have saturated the ground. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

While the tornado risk remains low, isolated rotating cells can’t be ruled out along bowing segments of the squall line.

Behind the front, a modest cooldown will bring some relief. Humidity will ease Saturday, with highs dropping into the mid-80s — still warm but far from Friday’s broil.

Strong storms are also expected Saturday from parts of the Midwest to coastal areas of southern New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. (Click on the second image above from AccuWeather.)

Residents are urged to limit outdoor activity during peak heat, stay hydrated, and monitor local forecasts for possible Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

