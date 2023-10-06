Cold Front Coming: Rainy Days Will Be Followed By Fall Temps Finally

The temps this last week have hovered somewhere around 80 with sunny skies, but that's going to change by Sunday, Oct. 8, forecasters say.

While Friday, Oct. 6 will be cloudy with patchy fog and a high near 75, a temperature change is expected overnight into Saturday, Oct. 7, as a cold front sweeps through the region, the National Weather Service says.

Showers will develop Friday into Saturday before the weather turns windy and cooler.

As the rain clears, the temperature will drop, the NWS says. Come Sunday, Oct. 8, temps will be just above 60 and skies will be sunny, feeling like a perfectly-crisp fall day.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe is developing near Bermuda and moving in on New England. Landfall is expected sometime Sunday, Oct. 8 near Maine and Nova Scotia, AccuWeather says.

"By far, the most far-reaching impact from Philippe will be its drenching rainfall," AccuWeather says (see rainfall map above). Bands of heavy rain are expected to soak some areas, while others may only see showers Saturday and Sunday, as the eye of the storm inches closer to landfall.

Northern New Jersey and Northeastern Pennsylvania are expected to see only one or two inches of rain between Friday and Monday, AccuWeather maps show.

Click here for more from AccuWeather on Philippe.

