Coke Dealer Popped In Paterson By Passaic County Sheriff's Detectives: Authorities

Bureau of Narcotics investigators followed Johnny Robles-Rodriguez, 32, as he drove his Lexus from his Linwood Avenue home -- around the corner from Public School No. 27 -- to Sherwood Avenue and Crosby Street a block and a half away, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

There, he sold coke to the driver or a waiting Jeep, the sheriff said.

Both then went their separate ways, with the detectives following each and stopping them.

The Jeep driver, city resident Christopher J. Dibella Jr., 24, had two small bags of the drug, Berdnik said.

Robles-Rodriguez had a dozen of them, along with $775 in suspected proceeds, he said.

The detectives conducted a warranted search of the first floor and basement apartments on Linwood, where they found another three ounces of pure, uncut cocaine, drug paraphernalia and another $485 in proceeds, the sheriff said.

Dibella Jr. was charged with drug possession and released.

Robles-Rodriguez was charged with multiple drug-related counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

