Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued In Bergen County

The alert covers Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, and Union counties, as well as Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, and Mercer counties.

Check your town's air quality here.

A Code Orange day means ground-level ozone in the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, especially for sensitive groups such as children, older adults, and people with heart or lung conditions.

Residents are advised to limit strenuous outdoor activity and consider staying indoors during peak afternoon hours. For more information on current and forecast concentrations of ground-level ozone and fine particulates, visit airnow.gov or dep.nj.gov/airmon.

Weekly Outlook:

Monday: Sunny, highs 82–89. Lows 61–68. Warmer with slightly higher humidity.

Tuesday: Sunny, highs 85–91. Lows 65–73. Heat and humidity continue to increase.

Wednesday: Hot, humid, and stormy. Highs 85–92 with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Lows 64–74 with a 50% chance of rain.

Thursday: Muggy and humid to start, cooler by night. Highs 83–90 with a 40% chance of storms. Lows 59–71 with a 30% chance of showers.

Friday: Sunny and warm, highs 83–90. Lows 59–68 with cooler night temps.

