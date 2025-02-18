Coca-Cola Launches Prebiotic Soda, First Step Into Booming Gut Health-Focused Industry

The Coca-Cola Company announced the launch of Simply Pop in a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The prebiotic sodas are the latest product from Simply Beverages, a brand owned by Coca-Cola.

Simply Pop will be sold in 12-ounce slim cans with five flavors: strawberry, pineapple mango, fruit punch, lime, and citrus punch. Each can will contain six grams of prebiotic fiber for gut health, plus vitamin C and zinc for immune support.

The drinks with no added sugar will be available through select retailers and Amazon Fresh in February before expanding nationwide later in 2025. Coca-Cola also said that unlike many prebiotic sodas, Simply Pop will feature 25 to 30 percent real fruit juice from concentrate.

The global prebiotic and probiotic soda market was valued at $443.2 million in 2023, according to Grand View Research. The industry is projected to reach $766.1 million by 2030, driven by growing awareness of potential gut health benefits.

Coca-Cola's first step into prebiotic soda will aim to compete with popular brands like Olipop and Poppi.

"We found that consumers, especially wellness-focused Gen Z-ers and Millennials, were really interested in juice and prebiotic sodas," said Becca Kerr, The Coca‑Cola Company's nutrition CEO. "And since many brands in this category are new, they were looking to align with names they know and trust for both quality and taste. This was particularly true for those curious about prebiotic sodas but who hadn't yet taken the leap. We knew that in order to bring new drinkers into the category, we had to strike that perfect balance of innovation and trust."

Founded as an orange juice brand in 2001, Simply Beverages has expanded to other juice flavors, lemonades, smoothies, and alcoholic beverages.

"Gen Z grew up with this brand," said Terika Fasakin, North America Brand Senior Director for Simply and Kids. "They don't remember a world where Simply doesn't exist, and it's the juice they’ve seen in the fridge throughout their lives, so it has a particular tug on their heartstrings.

"This has truly been a labor of love for the team because we know Simply Pop is a great-tasting prebiotic soda consumers want. We've pushed ourselves to move fast while staying strategic and focused. And, as we get feedback from consumers who taste Simply Pop and engage with the brand, we'll continue to evolve."

Coca-Cola said it'll roll out Simply Pop through a digital and influencer-led marketing campaign, as well as sampling events and a podcast tour.

