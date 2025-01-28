Fair 38°

Coast-To-Coast Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain: Here's Timing

A massive storm system will stretch from coast to coast, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and rain over thousands of miles.

Locations in pink are expected to see a mix of rain, sleet, and snow Friday, Jan. 31, into Saturday, Feb. 1. Rain is predicted for areas in green.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
The storm is expected to arrive along the East Coast late in the week, with impacts lasting into the weekend. 

Areas highlighted in pink on the AccuWeather map above signal a wintry mix expected Friday, Jan. 31, into Saturday, Feb. 1. Regions shaded in green are predicted to see steady rainfall.

While precise snowfall amounts remain uncertain, heavier rainfall is anticipated in southern areas along the East Coast.

In the days leading up to the storm’s arrival, expect seasonable temperatures. However, strong winds will make it feel colder. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, snow showers and squalls are likely in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, especially in inland areas.

Skies will clear overnight into Thursday, Jan. 30, which will feature sunny skies before the system makes its move Friday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

