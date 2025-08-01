Coaches Step Up To Support Dumont Basketball Family Who Lost Everything In House Fire

The Dumont Fire Department was dispatched for a reported smoke condition on Lafayette Avenue, where smoke was visible from the roof, officials said.

Firefighters encountered flames on the first floor that had already extended upstairs, firefighters said. A second alarm was struck to bring in additional resources, both due to the hot weather and the extensive overhaul required to knock the fire down. Mutual aid, police, and EMS crews responded. No injuries were reported.

But for the Smith family — well-known in town for their deep involvement in Dumont and BCAS basketball — the damage was total.

Coaches Edwin Angeles and Rocco Giangregorio have organized a GoFundMe campaign to support the family.

“One of our own... experienced an unimaginable tragedy when a fire destroyed their home,” they wrote. “They have lost everything — their home, their belongings, and the sense of stability they worked so hard to build.”

As of Friday, Aug. 1, the campaign had raised more than $16,000 for the Smiths, whose children are known throughout the community for their dedication to basketball and good sportsmanship.

“The Smiths are a kind, hard-working family deeply rooted in our community,” the campaign continues. “Whether cheering from the sidelines or volunteering to help others, the Smith family has always been there for those around them. Now it’s our turn to show up for them.”

Funds will go toward emergency needs like food, clothing, and temporary housing, as well as long-term recovery.

Donations of clothes, sneakers, or other essentials can also be coordinated through local coaches. “Please contact Coach Ed or Coach Rocco and we will arrange pick up and delivery,” organizers wrote.

Click here to view the campaign.

