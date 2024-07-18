Coach USA Halts Service To 20 NJ Transit Routes Prompting Desperate Plea From Leaders

The company was left high and dry when Coach USA announced it would be terminating its agreement with the major transportation company, halting service to 20 of its bus routes in Bergen, Hudson, and Passaic counties come Aug. 16.

The decision to do so was made amid Coach USA filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Local leaders are pressing NJ Transit to find a replacement company as not to leave its riders stranded.

"The fact of the matter is, we need more opportunities for mass transit, not less," Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said. "I urgently call upon NJ Transit to take immediate action to ensure a smooth transition for Bergen County commuters by either finding a new service provider or assuming the operation of the impacted Bergen County routes themselves.

"It is critical to ensure that our residents, especially the hundreds of students and staff commuting to Bergen Community College, do not experience any disruption in their transportation services."

The following bus routes will be terminated by Coach USA, according to the Hudson Report:

Bergen County : 751, 752, 753, 755, 756, 762, 772, and 780

: 751, 752, 753, 755, 756, 762, 772, and 780 Passaic County : 702, 705, 707, 709, 722, 744, 746, 748, and 758

: 702, 705, 707, 709, 722, 744, 746, 748, and 758 Hudson County: 2, 84, and 88

Daily Voice has reached out to NJ Transit for confirmation and for a statement.

“We recognize the impact of transitioning the operations of a route on our people, as well as the customers and communities that rely on it, and we are doing everything we can to ensure continued service on routes in Bergen, Passaic and Hudson counties," Coach USA CEO Derrick Waters said.

"We have been proactive in communicating with New Jersey Transit and other interested parties with respect to these lines and others that we are continuing to serve. We are confident that the next operators of those lines will continue serving those communities."

Bergen County Commissioner Chairwoman Germaine Ortiz said: "Reliable public transit is crucial for the stability and prosperity of our county and this sudden decision will drastically inconvenience our residents, especially those who rely on these buses for their daily commutes. It is imperative that NJ Transit acts swiftly to maintain uninterrupted transportation and minimize the impact on our community.”

While Coach USA is canceling service to 20 North Jersey lines, it says it will still continued to provide service to 50 other commuter routes in New York and New Jersey.

