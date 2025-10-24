Close Shave: NY Inmate Smuggles Razors, Drugs Where The Sun Don't Shine

Corrections officers at the Albany County Jail found razors and drugs hidden inside an inmate’s body, according to sheriff’s officials.

Officers seized two razors and marijuana, despite efforts to conceal the items inside the inmate’s body, Sheriff Craig Apple said.

Photos shared with the post showed the contraband packaged in plastic baggies and an x-ray, the blades clearly visible near the inmate’s pelvis.

Apple said such incidents highlight the risks officers face each day. He went on to praise what he called their “vigilance and professionalism.”

“Unfortunately, these challenges come with real danger. To date, over 40 Correction Officers have been assaulted by violent inmates,” Apple said. “Despite this, our COs continue to show courage and commitment to their mission of maintaining safety and order.”

A five-year study of federal prisons found that of 852 individuals sentenced for contraband offenses between 2019 and 2023, nearly 48 percent involved cell phones, 35 percent involved drugs, and 25 percent involved weapons, according to the US Sentencing Commission.

