Fair 47°

SHARE

Clinton Place Takes Shape: Hackensack Street Decorates For Another Halloween (Photos)

Homes on Clinton Place are taking shape.

<p>Clinton Place</p>

Clinton Place

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place</p>

Clinton Place

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
<p>Clinton Place </p>

Clinton Place

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The residents of the Hackensack street have been known to go over-the-top with Halloween decorations. 

Residents say it started well over a decade ago, with an elderly couple and a massive spider.

While fewer residents take part over the years, Clinton still has its fair share of homes boasting skeletons, graveyards, and zombies. 

Daily Voice took a stroll down the block this weekend. Here are a some scenes from Clinton Place this year.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE