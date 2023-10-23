Clinton Place Takes Shape: Hackensack Street Decorates For Another Halloween (Photos)

The residents of the Hackensack street have been known to go over-the-top with Halloween decorations.

Residents say it started well over a decade ago, with an elderly couple and a massive spider.

While fewer residents take part over the years, Clinton still has its fair share of homes boasting skeletons, graveyards, and zombies.

Daily Voice took a stroll down the block this weekend. Here are a some scenes from Clinton Place this year.

