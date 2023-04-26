Clifton Stolen Car Pursuit Through Paterson Ends In Arrests Of Sex Offender, Hackensack Pal

Officer Matt West spotted the 2015 Honda Pilot on southbound Route 21 near Ackerman Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Clifton last Thursday, he said.

Refusing to stop, Frank Carfagno, a 38-year-old registered Megan's Law offender from Belleville, led officers on a pursuit through the streets of Paterson, the lieutenant said.

Carfagno eventually lost control of the Pilot, which veered off the road near 21st Avenue, Bracken said.

He and Scott Amill, 39, then hopped out and tried hot-footing it along nearby railroad tracks but were quickly caught, he said.

Both men have extensive criminal histories in multiple counties, records show.

This time they were charged with possession of stolen property and burglar tools, as well as having heroin and psilocybin mushrooms, before being sent to the Passaic County Jail to await court appearances.

