Clifton Pizza Icon Jerry Scotto D'Abbusco Dies, 91: 'Walked The Pipeline For Best Pizza Around'

Gerardo “Jerry” Scotto D’Abbusco, who owned and operated Scotto’s Pizzeria in Clifton for 46 years, died on Thursday, Nov. 29. He was 91 years old.

Born in Monte di Procida, Italy, Jerry served in the Italian Navy and worked as a Merchant Marine before immigrating to America through Ellis Island, his obituary on the Shook Funeral Home website says.

In opening Scotto's, Jerry created a beloved community hub, which closed upon his retirement in 2016.

Scotto's announced Jerry's death on Facebook, where longtime customers, friends, and loved ones mourned his passing.

"Our deepest and most sincere condolences on the passing of Jerry," one person said. "The nicest person and best pizza guy ever. I have many great memories of Scotto’s pizzeria and the delicious food. 😇🙏🏻 😔."

"Walked the pipeline and jumped the fence to get the best pizza around," another added. "Always to be greeted by a smile from Jerry. He was a huge part of my life and he will be and already was greatly missed."

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Angelina, their three children, two sons-in-law, and five grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and siblings, Jerry leaves behind a devoted family who will honor his legacy of kindness and love for cooking.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. A funeral mass will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. John Kanty RC Church, with entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.

