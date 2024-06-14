Clifton Orthopedic Surgeon Illegally Dispensed Oxy: Feds

Evangelos Megariotis, who worked at Clifton Orthopedic Associates according to his Linkedin, admitted to unlawfully dispensing Oxycodone, Oxycontin and Oxycodone-Acetaminophen to five patients, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Megariotis dispenses the prescriptions from March 2017 to November 2017, Sellinger said. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced in October, Sellinger said.

