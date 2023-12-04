Clifton Musician, 29, Stabbed Dead In Philadelphia

Carl James "CJ" Mueller III was found unresponsive on the 1400 block of Snyder Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, Philadelphia police said.

CJ, who was reported missing, was pronounced dead just before 3:30 a.m.

A postmortem exam performed by a doctor with a detective present and a single stab wound was found in the center of his chest, police said.

CJ's obituary in NorthJersey.com remembers him as "a talented songwriter, guitarist, and singer," who hails from a family of musicians.

CJ often performed in his family's band, The Flying Mueller Brothers, and recently booked a show with the band Derailment.

"You always had a knack for making people feel good about themselves," ColletteNoraa writes on Instagram.

"Lately especially people have told me how much they enjoyed your company. You were such a good guy and had such a positive impact on people."

"RIP Ceej," another person said. "I know you’re making an impact and already started a band wherever you are. I never stopped and I’ll never stop thinking about you. Love and miss you bro. 💔"

No arrests have been made and CJ's death remains under investigation.

