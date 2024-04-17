Clifton Man Used Messenger Service To Meet Kids For Sex: Morris County Prosecutor

Last month, Brian Stewart engaged in sexual communications with two children on KIK Messenger and made plans to meet up with them in Boontown Township for the purpose of having sexual intercourse, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Stewart used the handle "Brian Being Brian" on KIK, authorities said. He was charged with two counts of luring, four counts of attempted aggravate sexual assault, attempted endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Boonton Township Police Chief Thomas L. Cacciabeve.

He has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings, authorities said.

