Clifton Gunman Charged With Murder Years After Shooting: Prosecutor

Yoniel Santana-Gomez, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the Dec. 11, 2022, shooting of Ariel Henriquez, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

Henriquez was brought to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound at approximately 3:47 a.m. that day, officials said. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred near Kulick Street and Central Avenue in Clifton, where police found evidence of a crime scene, authorities said.

The investigation identified Santana-Gomez as the shooter. He was arrested in the Dominican Republic and extradited to New Jersey on January 28, 2025, without incident, officials said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion for pre-trial detention, with a hearing date to be set by the court.

If convicted, Santana-Gomez faces a sentence ranging from 30 years to life in prison for the murder charge. The weapons charges each carry a sentencing range of five to 10 years.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

