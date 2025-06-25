Clifton DWI Stop Uncovers Stolen Gun, Crack, Heroin In BMW, Cops Say

Officer Benjamin Bressel was patrolling near Highland Avenue and Van Winkle Avenue when he spotted a 2016 two-door BMW committing several traffic violations around 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, June 18, according to Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson.

Officer Bressel pulled the vehicle over. Officers Fabricio Martinez, Eddie Maldonado, and Stephen Aggi arrived to assist.

Police said the driver, Joshua Rodriguez, 39, of Newark, showed signs of intoxication. Passengers Jason Ballard, 42, of East Orange, and Malcolm Pierce, 34, of Newark, were also in the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the car turned up a loaded Walter 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of East Orange, 34 vials of suspected crack cocaine, 20 glassine baggies of suspected heroin, six suspected MDMA pills, an expandable baton, and two open bottles of liquor, Anderson said.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, unlawful possession of a handgun, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of distribution of CDS, and unlawful possession of a weapon (expandable baton). He was also charged with driving while intoxicated and issued several motor vehicle summonses.

Ballard was charged with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, unlawful possession of a handgun, certain persons not to possess a handgun, three counts of possession of CDS, and two counts of distribution of CDS.

Pierce was charged with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, unlawful possession of a handgun, certain persons not to possess a handgun, two counts of possession of CDS, and two counts of distribution of CDS.

Additional officers assisted in the investigation.

