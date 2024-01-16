Clifton Councilwoman Lauren Murphy Dies At 69: 'Champion For The Underdog'

Murphy served as executive director of the Passaic County One Stop Career Center in Paterson and previously spent 34 years as an administrator at the Passaic County Board of Social Services, her obituary reads.

She was elected to the Clifton City Council 2014 and served as president of the Clifton Democratic Club, according to her obituary.

"Our hearts are heavy," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said on Facebook. "Lauren Murphy did so much for so many. She was a champion for the underdog and the underprivileged."

"Lauren’s big heart helped thousands of people who will remember her fondly for her compassion and love to help others," Mohamed T Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park said on Facebook.

Murphy is survived by her three children, Joseph, Jasmine and Jacob, her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Rowan, Joseph, AJ and Aubrey, her life partner, John and her sister, Deborah.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at Shook Funeral Home in Clifton.

