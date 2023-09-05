Cliffside Park Detective Nabs Man For Snatching $1,100 Worth Of Meat From Parked Delivery Truck

The truck was parked off the corner of Anderson and Washington avenues when a dark-colored SUV with both thieves pulled up shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

One served as the lookout while the other emptied the truck in multiple trips, the deputy chief said.

Detective Jason Pinzone identified the driver as Edgardo J. Gil Li, a 34-year-old Peruvian national with a prior record who most recently lived in Wayne.Gil Li was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 2, and charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft and receiving property.

With outstanding warrants on him from Newark and Hudson County, he remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday,

