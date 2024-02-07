Fair 43°

SHARE

Cliffside Officer Nabs Passing Motorist With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag: PD

When a Cliffside Park police officer asked a motorist he'd stopped for having bogus plates whether there was anything inside the car that he should be concerned about, he got a blunt answer. Namely: A loaded gun, authorities said.

Melvin E. Chinchillalavandaverde

Melvin E. Chinchillalavandaverde

Photo Credit: CPPD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Melvin E. Chinchillalavandaverde, 24, "seemed nervous" when Officer Julio Perez-Tavera stopped his red 2007 Hyundai Tiburon near the corner of Riverview Place and Palisades Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

So the officer asked a natural question, then got Chinchillalavandaverde's consent to search the coupe after getting the answer, Capano said.

On the console he found a 9mm PSA handgun with a large-capacity magazine, the deputy chief said.

Perez-Tavera arrested Chinchillalavandaverde and charged him with unlawful possession of the gun and magazine, as well as forgery. He also wrote nine summonses, Capano said.

Chinchillalavandaverde, a Honduran national who lives on Palisade Avenue across from Braddock Park in North Bergen, told police that his visa ran out, the deputy chief said.

He also claimed to have bought the gun in South Carolina.

Chinchillalavandaverde was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE