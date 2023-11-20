Clark Township Mayor Charged With Forging Signatures In 24 Towns To Benefit Landscaping Biz: AG

Bonaccorso, 63, used township employees to help him run his private business, Bonaccorso and Son LLC, along with township devices like computers and fax machines, Platkin said following an investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Corruption Bureau.

While running his business, Bonaccorso posed as an engineer, using his name, license number and forging his signature on permit applications submitted to towns for underground tank removals, Platkin said. Bonaccorso did not have the necessary licenses to do underground tank removals, Platkin said.

Bonaccorso also advised a witness to provide false information to state investigators, Platkin said.

Bonaccorso has served as Clark mayor since 2001. He was charged with official misconduct, tampering with public records, witness tampering, forgery and falsifying or tampering with records.

