Clairton Coke Works Worker ID'd As ‘Mama’s Boy’, Dad, Mentor After US Steel Explosion

Family identified him as 39-year-old Timothy Quinn a second-generation steelworker who followed his father into the industry and worked at the Clairton Coke Works for years. Friends said Quinn was deeply devoted to his family, helping raise his three children along with his girlfriend Lucy’s two children.

According to his public social media, Quinn was a heater at U.S. Steel, previously worked at Smithton Truck Stop – Citgo and The Pit Stop Café, attended Yough schools, and lived in West Newton. He was originally from Fitz Henry and was in a relationship.

He mentored and trained new workers at the plant, but was “also someone you could go to to bust your balls,” Shapiro said during a 1:30 p.m. press conference.

Kristin Noelle Coyne, a family friend, said she had known Quinn since they were young because their fathers worked together for more than 35 years at U.S. Steel. “My heart hurts for this family and the sadness is hard,” she wrote on social media.

Another friend, Rose Galasso, described Quinn as someone who “always would make people laugh if they were having a bad day” and who treated friends like family. “This world lost a great one,” she wrote, adding that Quinn was “a great father to your kids” and that “you will be missed by many.”

Family members are asking the public to be cautious of scams claiming to raise money in Quinn’s name. “There is currently no GoFundMe for my cousin Timothy Quinn. Please report any that you see pop up,” his cousin Trisha Quinn posted on social media, noting she will be the best source for accurate information.

Quinn was one of two people killed when an explosion ripped through coke oven batteries 13 and 14 at the facility along the Monongahela River on Monday, Aug. 11. Ten others were injured, and multiple others were treated on scene. The other man has been identified but his family has asked the Governor to keep his name private at this time. The search for the two missing workers continues.

U.S. Steel stated that the batteries have been shut down and marked as safe, and no other buildings or batteries were affected. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the Allegheny County Fire Marshal, and ATF.

The Clairton Coke Works — the largest coke manufacturing facility in the United States — employs nearly 1,300 people and has operated in Clairton for 109 years.

Click here to read about how this could affect the Nippon Steel deal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.