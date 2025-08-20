Claire's Finds Buyer To Keep Mall Brand Alive: See Which Stores Will Close

Claire's reached a deal with Ames Watson, which will acquire its North American business and intellectual property, the chain announced on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The agreement comes less than two weeks after Claire's declared bankruptcy for the second time since 2018.

The deal must be approved by courts in the US and Canada. The companies didn't disclose the agreement's financial terms.

Ames Watson is a private holding company with more than $2 billion in revenue, according to its website. The Columbia, Maryland-based firm is an investor in other popular brands like Fanatics, Lids, and Mitchell & Ness.

Claire's CEO Chris Cramer said the deal would allow the children's jewelry company to avoid a complete shutdown.

"As we continue through our restructuring proceedings, our team has worked tirelessly to explore every option for preserving the value of the Claire's business and brand," said Cramer. "We are glad to reach this definitive agreement to sell a portion of our North America operations to Ames Watson and maximize the value of our company for all our stakeholders. I would again like to extend my gratitude to every Claire's employee who has continued to show up for our customers during this challenging time for our business."

Ames Watson co-founder Lawrence Berger said his company will "support the next chapter for this iconic brand."

"Claire's has built a powerful emotional connection with generations of consumers through its focus on self-expression, creativity, and accessible fashion," said Berger. "We are committed to investing in its future by preserving a significant retail footprint across North America, working closely with the Claire's team to ensure a seamless transition and creating a renewed path to growth based on our deep experience working with consumer brands."

Bloomberg reported that Claire's must pay off a nearly $500 million loan by December 2026. Claire's shed nearly $2 billion in debt and received a $575 million cash infusion to keep stores open when it last filed for bankruptcy in 2018, according to CNBC.

Court filings show that these Claire's and Icing stores will close:

Claire's

Montgomery, Alabama

Newark, California

Chicago, Illinois

Lynnfield, Massachusetts

Bay City, Michigan

Blaine, Minnesota

Livingston, New Jersey

Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Knoxville, Tennessee

Highland Village, Texas

Provo, Utah

Park City, Utah

Woodinville, Washington

Icing

Riverside, California

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Rochester, New York

Abilene, Texas

Orem, Utah

Claire's is among many retailers facing pressure due to President Donald Trump's tariffs. Industry experts also say younger shoppers are turning to chains like Lovisa and Studs, which have a more modern piercing experience and products.

Claire's was founded in 1961 and has more than 2,750 locations in 17 countries.

