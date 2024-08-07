County-Owned Rescue Truck Collides With SUV In Front Of Hackensack Fire Department

The crash happened right outside of the city's fire station on State Street around 10:30 a.m.

The truck involved in the crash, often used for water rescues, was returning from a call when the incident happened, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

An ambulance was called to the scene, however, no injuries were reported.

Hackensack Fire Department had been warning residents to avoid local streets saying half of the city was under water following Tuesday night's storms.

