Partly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

Citizens Help Glen Rock Cop Tackle Suspected CVS Thief: Police

Quick-thinking citizens helped a Glen Rock police officer capture a shoplifting suspect who ran from a CVS with more than $200 in stolen goods, authorities said.

Glen Rock PD

Glen Rock PD

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The Rock Road store’s manager reported the theft at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to Ackermann. A man later identified as Michael Hand, 33, of Highland Lakes, had taken $244 worth of deodorant, body wash, eye drops, a hair cutting kit, and candy, then fled, Ackermann said.

Officer Andrew Magro responded and was aided by several citizens who pointed out the fleeing suspect, according to Ackermann. The Hand ran from the officer, who pursued him on foot and tackled him on Rodney Street. The stolen merchandise was recovered, Ackermann said.

Hand was charged with fourth-degree shoplifting, third-degree resisting arrest, and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance (clozapine), Ackermann said. He was processed at Glen Rock Police Headquarters and taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE