Ciattarelli Wins Cop Endorsement, Vows To End Release Of Police Internal Affairs Records

Ciattarelli outlined his law-and-order agenda alongside running mate Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon in a social media post earlier this month. The two pledged to restore cost-of-living adjustments, protect pensions, and appoint what they called a “pro-police” attorney general. Ciattarelli also promised to end “the release of Internal Affairs Records,” and halt civilian review boards and use-of-force reporting when no firearm is discharged.

“Jim has spent his entire career in law enforcement and he knows firsthand the challenges our officers face,” Ciattarelli wrote. “Jim and I will always stand with the men and women who risk everything to keep New Jersey families safe.”

His campaign manager, Eric Arpert, later told Politico that Ciattarelli’s plan is about police retention.

“Jack recognizes that police recruitment is at an all-time low and that has serious consequences for the safety of all New Jerseyans," Arpert said. "Jack is determined to reverse that trend by bringing more balance to the Internal Affairs process and ensuring fairness for police officers.”

Last week, the Fraternal Order of Police — one of New Jersey’s largest police unions — endorsed Ciattarelli. The endorsement came despite comments Ciattarelli made during a 2014 Assembly debate where he said municipal police are “on average, more than well-paid.”

"Yes, police and fire put their lives on the line each day, but of their own free will. I know of other more dangerous professions that pay less."

The race for New Jersey governor took a turn last week when the National Archives admitted it had unlawfully released Democratic opponent Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s military files, which revealed her role in a decades-old cheating scandal at the Naval Academy and included personal details such as her Social Security number, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The records were obtained by an ally of Ciattarelli, sparking accusations that his campaign benefited from the doxxing of a political opponent.

A poll released last week shows the race between Sherrill and Ciattarelli to be a dead heat. The poll from Emerson College Polling/PIX 11/The Hill has the race tied at 43% with 11% of voters undecided.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.