MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast To Be Roasted Live At Hard Rock AC With Popular Comic Headlining

Snooki, Pauly D, The Situation, JWoww, Vinny, Sammi, Deena, Ronnie, and Angelina will all take the stage alongside comedian Chris Distefano for what’s being billed as a no-holds-barred night of shocking jokes and celebrity surprises at the Sound Waves Theater on Monday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

The roast will be filmed for MTV’s hit series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," meaning fans may get to watch the chaos unfold on-screen later this season.

Tickets are priced at $79 to $199 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000, officials said.

This year marks 15 years since the original "Jersey Shore" aired from Seaside Heights, launching a pop-culture phenomenon. The new season dives deeper into the cast’s solo projects and personal lives — and now, apparently, their willingness to be roasted.

Chris Distefano, known for his high-energy stand-up and TV hits like "Guy Code" and "Girl Code," will headline the event. Distefano recently made history as the first comedian to sell out both Radio City Music Hall and The Theater at Madison Square Garden on consecutive nights, and his latest Hulu special, "It’s Just Unfortunate," was executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

The event adds to Hard Rock Atlantic City’s growing entertainment lineup, with the casino calling itself the “go-to destination for world-class shows on the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk.”

