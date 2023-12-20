ABC News Helicopter Crashes In NJ Killing Pilot, Photographer, Station Says

"It has been a devastating day for the Action News team after two crew members on board Chopper 6 were killed in a crash on Tuesday night," the news station said.

6abc says a pilot and photographer were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when the chopper went down in Wharton State Forest, in Washington Township around 8 p.m.

The wreckage of the Eurocopter AS350B2 helicopter was found northeast of Hammonton, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, the FAA said.

"For now, we are not releasing the names of the crew members who died because family members are still being notified about the crash," 6abc says.

"They have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years."

