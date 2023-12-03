Chocolate Coins Sold In NJ Recalled Over Mislabeling Issue

Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins may contain undeclared milk and people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the products, according to an announcement by the company.

The recall comes days before Hannukah, when the popular coins are commonly consumed.

The product was distributed to stores nationwide, predominately located in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Tuesday, Nov. 28.

This recall was initiated after the company was notified by its Quantity Control Department that a limited number of bags labeled as “Dark Chocolate Coins” contained Milk Chocolate Coins, which contain milk allergen that is not declared on the label.

All dairy Milk Chocolate Coins are wrapped in Gold Foil within a Blue Netting and all non-dairy Dark Chocolate Coins are wrapped in Silver Foil within a Red Netting.

Only packages bearing the UPC Code Description Lot Code 072700200387 may potentially have gold (dairy) coins in the “dark-chocolate tagged” bag.

The Display Box UPC is 072700200356.

The company said it has received no reports of illness or injury to date.

"We immediately informed all retailers who had purchased this lot code about this recall and instructed them to inspect their inventory or remove any potentially affected product on their shelves," the company said.

Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to inspect their product if gold foil coins are in the dark chocolate bags and discontinue use immediately.

Consumers may return the product for credit or refund.

If a consumer experiences an allergic reaction they are urged to report to a medical provider.

Consumers who have questions may contact the company at Customercare@kayco.com or by phone at 718-369-4600 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

