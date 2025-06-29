Executive producer Matt Selman has quelled calls of concern from fans of the long-running show following a shocking scene that left many jaws on the ground.

* SPOILER ALERT for The SIMPSONS' Season 36 finale *

In the episode "Estranger Things," the show flash-forwarded to a scene that featured the funeral of matriarch Marge Simpson.

Not all was lost for Marge — she was seen hanging out in heaven with Ringo Starr — in a thoughtful tribute during the episode, set in the future, which shows Bart and Lisa Simpson opening a letter from their late mother.

In her last message, Marge asked her children to look after Homer Simpson, who at that point was living in a retirement home.

The episode, set 35 years in the future, depicted Homer at Marge's grave, but Marge later appeared in a pre-recorded message and then in heaven.

HOWEVER.

Selman has come out to calm the public outcry, stating that the episode was a "speculative fantasy" and is not canon.

“Obviously since The Simpsons future episodes are all speculative fantasies, they’re all different every time,” Matt Selman told Variety in an interview published this week. “Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago.”

"There is no canon," Selman concluded. "The Simpsons doesn't even have canon!"

Selman previously teased a shocking death in 2024 before another popular Simpsons episode.

Other prominent Simpsons' characters to die include Maude Flanders and Edna Krabappel — but Marge Simpson will be back for season 38 — and then 39 and 40 after the show was recently renewed for a record-setting episode order.

Selman is a native of Watertown in Massachusetts and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1993 after a stint at the Beaver County Day School.

