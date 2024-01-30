Overcast 34°

Child Struck, Killed By School Bus In Rockland County

A child has died after being struck by a school bus in the Hudson Valley.

An 8-year-old boy was hit and killed by a school bus in Rockland County 

The incident took place in Rockland County around 5:50 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 in front of 100 Clinton Ave., in the Village of New Square.

According to Lt. Blaine Howell of the Ramapo Police, the 8-year-old child was treated by paramedics on the scene but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police, Howell said.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit

The child's name was not released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

