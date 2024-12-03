Child Sexually Assaulted By Bergen County Man: Prosecutor

Seeun Jang, of Ridgefield, is believed to have sexually assaulted the child multiple times in the borough when they were less than 16 years old, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Jang was arrested Monday, Dec. 2, following an investigation launched on Nov. 25, and was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

