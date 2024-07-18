Child Sexually Abused By Central Jersey Man In Bergenfield Repeatedly, Prosecutor Says

In May, Bergenfield police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office began investigating the sexual assault of a juvenile under the age of 16 and determined Richard Simko had assaulted them on multiple occasions, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Simko was arrested in Woodbridge and charged with five counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

