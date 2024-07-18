Partly Cloudy 80°

Child Sexually Abused By Central Jersey Man In Bergenfield Repeatedly, Prosecutor Says

A 20-year-old Middlesex County man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 17, with sexually assaulting a child in Bergenfield, authorities said.

In May, Bergenfield police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office began investigating the sexual assault of a juvenile under the age of 16 and determined Richard Simko had assaulted them on multiple occasions, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Simko was arrested in Woodbridge and charged with five counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

