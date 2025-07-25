Child Sextortion: Man Sent Bergen County Kid Explicit Pics, Threatened Exposure, Officials Say

Christopher Battin, 34, of Milwaukee, was arrested Tuesday, July 22, by the United States Marshals Service in Wisconsin, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation began on March 7, when North Arlington police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit. They reported that a child under 13 was being contacted online by a stranger, Musella said.

Detectives quickly suspected the online contact was an adult sexually extorting the child, the prosecutor said. Over the next several months, investigators discovered the suspect, later identified as Battin, had sent sexually explicit messages and photos of himself to the child, requested nude photos in return, and threatened to expose the child's activity while continuing contact from multiple phone numbers, Musella said.

The suspect was identified as Battin, authorities said. A warrant was issued June 26, charging him with second-degree aggravated sexual extortion of a child, third-degree child endangerment, fourth-degree lewdness, and fourth-degree stalking.

Battin was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, where he remained as of press time.

Prosecutor Musella thanked the North Arlington Police Department, the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force – Newark Division of the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Marshals Service – Eastern Wisconsin Violent Offender Task Force, and Milwaukee law enforcement for their help in the investigation.

