Child Injured After Daycare Evacuated When Ceiling Tile Falls: Westfield FD

At 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a roof collapse at the day care located inside Redeemer Lutheran Church at 229 Cowperthwaite Pl. and found a small drip tray from a roof mounted air conditioning unit had leaked and caused a ceiling tile and the drip tray to fall, the Westfield Fire Department said in a release.

The children were relocated to the Roosevelt School, firefighters said. The Westfield Volunteer Rescue Squad assisted a child who suffered a minor injury, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they notified the building inspector for further evaluation.

