Child, 7, Dies In Fort Lee High-Rise Plunge

It was around 5:30 p.m. when the 7-year-old youngster plunged to the ground from the 21st floor of the Hampshire House on Anderson Avenue at Whiteman Street, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

The child was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center after the more than 200-foot drop, they said.

There was no immediate indication of whether foul play, an accident or something else was suspected.

Musella said that his Major Crimes Unit detectives and Fort Lee police are conducting a joint investigation into the child's death.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

