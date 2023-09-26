'Distressing': Chess Club Teacher Sexually Assaulted North Jersey Student, Authorities Say

Swajkowski oversaw the chess club at Verona High School and the victim was a member of the club, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Police began investigating Swajkowski in July 2003 and determined he engaged in sexual conduct with the minor and also gave them alcohol, Stephens said. Swajkowski was arrested on Friday, Sept. 22, Stephens said.

Prosecutors did not say how old the victim is, but noted "while the age of consent in New Jersey is 16, it is unlawful for anyone whose 'legal, professional or occupational status' gives them 'supervisory or disciplinary power' over a child who is at least 16 but less than 18 years old to engage in sexual conduct with that child.

Verona Public Schools Superintendent Diane DiGiuseppe called the allegations extremely distressing and said Swajkowski is on administrative leave.

"The district takes any accusation of inappropriate conduct by a staff member seriously, cooperates with law enforcement authorities, and takes personnel action as permitted by law," DiGiuseppe said. "The district cooperated fully with the law enforcement investigation. Beyond that, I cannot comment on this case as it is an ongoing criminal and personnel matter. The district will act and provide further information as appropriate and when the law permits."

Swajkowki's teacher page at the Verona High School website has been removed, but according to a cached version from 2020, he also taught biology, chemistry, and environmental science. He began teaching at Verona High School in 2014 and majored in biology at St. Peter's University. Both of his parents were longtime teachers, according to his bio.

Swajkowski also coached junior varsity tennis and was the chaperone for Verona's lone female fencer in 2014. He married his wife in 2019, according to The Knot.

