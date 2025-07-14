Sixteen years later, the chef is serving crepes, bubble waffles, and second chances at Double Bubble Cafe, a dessert shop he just opened with his wife, Melissa, on West Pleasant Avenue in Maywood.

“I never thought I’d cook again,” said Froyan, who was once featured on BBQ Brawl and trained a the Culinary Institute of America.

The accident happened in 2009. Froyan slipped in a hallway of his sister’s Hackensack condo and went through a glass firehose cabinet. He needed more than 400 stitches. His hand was nearly amputated. He lost so much blood.

“I had zero function,” he said. “I couldn’t shave. I couldn’t eat. I tied my shoes with my left hand. I became a leftie in two days.”

It took nearly five years of rehab and more than seven before Froyan could work full-time again.

What kept him going was Elijah Stillittano, his boss, mentor, and executive chef at Chakra in Paramus.

"Elijah came to the hospital every day," Froyan said. "When I could finally move two fingers, he handed me a knife and carrots and said, 'Stay sharp. You’re going back.'"

Eventually, Froyan got back in the kitchen. But just as he and Stillitano were preparing to open a live-fire restaurant together, tragedy struck again: Elijah was killed in a motorcycle crash in Ellenville, NY on Aug. 12, 2015.

"I spent every day at his grave, crying," Froyan said. "I didn’t know what to do."

Then he remembered a conversation with Elijah about a Berkshires-based company called Fire Roasted Catering. Froyan messaged the owner, Jeremy Stanton, on Facebook. Stanton got back right away, and within days, Froyan was working events with him in the Berkshires.

"He became my mentor and my brother," Froyan said.

Froyan spent the next few years traveling 50,000 miles a year with Stanton before returning to New Jersey in 2019. That’s when he reconnected with Melissa, his former CIA classmate and now wife, whose family owns the Front Porch Pub in Hawthorne.

There were rumblings of a mysterious virus called coronavirus, and Tony Froyan had one thing on his mind: trying the wings at the Front Porch Pub in Hawthorne, co-owned by Melissa, his former CIA classmate. “I figured I’d better try them now — who knew what was coming?” he said.

He messaged her, swung by for wings, and ended up tagging along to Restaurant Depot that same day. “We had dinner that night, and the next night, and every night after that,” Froyan said. “We were inseparable.”

The two ultimately tied the knot and welcomed to children together. This summer, they opened Double Bubble, a nod to the boba tea and the bubble waffles on the menu. The kicker? It's located on the same block of the bagel shop where Froyan fell in love with cooking at 15, and right across from his family's jewelry store.

"Every single food service establishment for both of us has been done on someone else’s banner," Froyan said. "This is both our first times doing it all on our own."

The shop specializes in crepes, bubble waffles, and boba tea: Bright, playful desserts Tony and Melissa used to travel into the city to enjoy.

The waffles, made with rice flour, are gluten-free. “They’re crispy, airy — like edible bubble wrap,” Froyan said.

Melissa runs the custom cake program, which includes mini bundts and milk crepes.

“We just wanted to build something fun and happy for the neighborhood,” Froyan said.

Something Elijah would be proud of.

Double Bubble Cafe is located at 43 W. Pleasant Ave., in Maywood.

