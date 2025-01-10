Fair 39°

SHARE

Cheddar Recall: NJ Distributor Pulls Cheeses Over Listeria Concerns, FDA Says

A New Jersey cheese distributor is recalling two cheddar products sold in Massachusetts due to possible listeria contamination, officials said.

Abbey Specialty Foods issued a recall for 5.2-ounce blocks of its Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle &amp; Chive and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato &amp; Herb cheeses in January 2025.

Abbey Specialty Foods issued a recall for 5.2-ounce blocks of its Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb cheeses in January 2025.

 Photo Credit: FDA
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Abbey Specialty Foods issued the recall for 5.2-ounce blocks of its Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb cheeses, the Food and Drug Administration said. The recalled cheeses have sell-by dates of Monday, June 2.

The Fairfield Township, Essex County, company said its supplier Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese reported a potential listeria contamination. There have been no reported illnesses linked to the cheeses.

The FDA said the products were sold at stores in Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Ohio. The retailers and distributors have been told about the recall and have removed the cheeses.

Listeria poses significant health risks, especially to young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. While many people may only experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, and nausea, the infection can cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

Customers who bought the cheeses shouldn't eat them and can throw them away or return them for refunds.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE