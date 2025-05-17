Chasten Buttigieg, Pete’s Husband, Signing Children’s Book In Northvale

Buttigieg is signing copies of his new children’s book, “Papa’s Coming Home” at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Sunday, May 18 at noon.

The book is about Jojo and Rosie, two kids whose father who has been away for a trip, and the excitement they have as they get ready for his return home, according to a synopsis.

Buttigieg who worked as a teacher before taking a leave of absence to assist with his husband’s presidential campaign previously wrote the bestseller “I Have Something To Tell You,” about his experience coming out as gay.

