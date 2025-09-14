Charlie Kirk Murder: Details On Suspect's Ideology, Partner, Online Activity Released

A 33-hour manhunt ended with the 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a resident of Washington, Utah, being taken into custody after the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Sept. 14, Cox said that after the shooting, Robinson’s friends communicated with him in a group chap online and did not believe he was the shooter.

However, they noted a strong resemblance between Robinson and the person of interest shown in photos released by authorities.

Robinson reportedly joked that, "My doppelganger did it," according to The New York Times.

While Robinson reportedly confessed to his father, he has not done so with investigators, Cox said.

"He has not confessed to authorities," Cox said. "He is not cooperating. But all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that’s very important.”

Cox also confirmed details about the suspect’s personal life.

“There were reports yesterday that we can confirm that his roommate was indeed a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female," Cox said. "That’s information that the FBI had mentioned yesterday. We can confirm that as well. And that he (the partner) is cooperating with authorities (in the investigation).”

Robinson’s parents are registered Republicans, while his most recent voter registration in 2021 listed no party, according to public records. Cox said interviews with people close to Robinson indicated he held left-leaning political beliefs.

“Well, so far that has come from his acquaintances and his family members," Cox said. "That’s where that initial information has come from.”

Cox also noted Robinson was deeply involved in the online meme and gaming culture, which he called "the deep, dark internet."

He added that more details are expected in charging documents Tuesday, Sept. 16, and cited forensic work “coming back from Quantico."

Bullet casings at the scene were engraved with messages, including “Hey fascist! Catch!” per prior reports.

