Charles Bierbauer Dies, Former CNN Anchor, White House Correspondent

Bierbauer’s death at his Spruce Pine, North Carolina, residence on Friday, Aug. 29, came as he enjoyed retirement, a university spokesperson said. No cause was given, but the family’s obituary said “his generous heart gave out after a good, long life.”

During his more than two decades at CNN, Bierbauer served as the Pentagon correspondent from 1981 to 1984 and as the senior White House correspondent throughout the Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations from 1984 to 1993.

He later took on the role of senior Washington correspondent, covering the US Supreme Court and legal affairs.

He reported on five presidential campaigns and traveled with presidents to all 50 states and more than 30 nations. He also served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Before joining CNN, Bierbauer served as ABC News’ Moscow and Bonn bureau chief from 1977 to 1981. Earlier in his career, he was a foreign editor and correspondent for Group W, based in Vienna, Bonn, and London, after reporting for the Associated Press in Pittsburgh and the Chicago Daily News in Bonn.

He began in radio at WKAP and in print at The Morning Call in Allentown after service with the US Army Security Agency in Sinop, Turkey.

In 2002, he became the first dean of South Carolina’s College of Mass Communications and Information Studies, leading the program until 2017 and mentoring a generation of journalists.

Bierbauer earned multiple honors, including a 1997 Emmy for anchoring CNN’s coverage of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, a CableACE Award, and an Overseas Press Club Award for coverage of the Yom Kippur War.

Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1942, he held three Penn State degrees (Russian and journalism, plus a master’s in journalism).

He is survived by his wife, Susanne Schafer; four children; and eight grandchildren.

