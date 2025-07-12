Video: Driver Mows Down Group Of Anti-ice Protestors In Fairview

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m., at the intersection of Anderson and Fairfield avenues, Fairview Deputy Chief John Perotti said.

Video footage shared by HudPost shows protesters blocking traffic.

One of the protesters confronted the driver as she approached the intersection. They exchanged unknown words, and then he spat on her, police officials said. That's when she struck him with her car, knocking him to the ground, the video shows.

Other demonstrators swarmed the vehicle.

Moments later, the woman accelerated, pushing through the crowd before speeding away, the video shows. She hit three people, who suffered minor injuries, authorities said. One person was treated for a knee injury, authorities said.

The woman’s name has not been released, but she faces a charge of assault by auto, Pierroti said.

The event, a "walk of solidarity, was organized by United Without Fear.

