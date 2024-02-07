Chance Of Snow, Rain In Pre-Valentine's Day System For NJ, PA Following Warm Weekend

But maybe not much.

The National Weather Service is predicting wintry weather early next week in parts of New Jersey.

In fact, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead U.S. Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok notes a more wintry pattern will develop by mid-February and continue into early March, "for the eastern half of the nation, especially the Northeast and mid-Atlantic."

Here's what's ahead.

The 7-day forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow Monday, Feb. 12 into Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The rest of this week is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s, the NWS shows. The warmest temps are expected over the weekend, with highs reaching just below 60, according the NWS.

"Most cities from the Plains to the Northeast will notice a 5- to 15-degree Fahrenheit shift from Wednesday and Thursday to Sunday and Monday," AccuWeather says.

The temperature will slowly drop lower, eventually reaching the 40s come Monday, which will be rainy. Come the evening, temps will drop even lower, which means a chance of wintry weather.

The NWS is calling for a chance of rain and snow Monday night, and a chance of snow Tuesday in Hunterdon, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex, and Warren, counties.

The NWS is calling for a chance of rain and/or snow both Monday night and Tuesday in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and Union counties.

A wintry mix is expected in parts of the Lehigh Valley, greater Philadelphia and Poconos Monday night and could change to light snow on Tuesday, the NWS shows.

It's still too soon to say for certain how much rain or snow will fall, if any at all. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

