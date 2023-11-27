Chance Of Snow Predicted In Parts Of NJ As Temps Drop

Monday, Nov. 27 will be sunny with a high of 44 but temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-20s in the evening, the National Weather Service says. A slight chance of snow is being predicted in Sussex County Monday night, the NWS says.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 will be mostly sunny and chilly, with a high near 33, and a 20 percent chance of snow was being forecast in the northwest part of the state after 4 p.m., the NWS says.

Real-feel temps Tuesday morning will be between 10 and 20 degrees across the state, according to AccuWeather maps. Wind chills will be in the 20s, with gusts up to 25 mph, the NWS says.

"Falling air temperatures throughout the week, combined with the gusty winds are also likely to bring some of the lowest AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures so far this season for the region," the AccuWeather story reads.

