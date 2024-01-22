Cha-Ching! $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Bergen County

A ticket sold in Emerson matched five of the five white balls in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Jan. 19, winning $1 million. The ticket was sold at Emerson Stationary.

Another ticket sold in Morris County matched four of the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning $10,000. The ticket was sold at Country Farm in Randolph.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 01, 09, 16, 17, and 30. The Gold Mega Ball was 17, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

