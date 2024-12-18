Light Rain 43°

CEO Murder: ABC To Air New 20/20 Special On Case - Here's When

A shocking crime that has captivated the nation is the focus of a new TV special.

Luigi Mangione, age 26, left, has been charged with the Wednesday, Dec. 4 murder of 50-year-old United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

 Photo Credit: LinkedIn via Luigi Mangione/United Healthcare
Images of the NYPD released of person of interest in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson prior to Luigi Mangione's arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Dec. 9.

 Photo Credit: NYPD
Luigi Mangione

 Photo Credit: Altoona (PA) Police
Joe Lombardi
ABC News Studios primetime one-hour program, "Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder – A Special Edition of 20/20" premieres Thursday, Dec. 19, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on ABC, with streaming available the following day on Hulu.

The program examines the case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Manhattan, a story that sparked national attention and a surprising social media movement hailing suspect Luigi Mangione as a folk hero for some.

Featuring a detailed breakdown of the investigation, the special includes exclusive information about the nationwide hunt for Mangione, the contents of his backpack—including what police describe as a handwritten confession — and the cryptic three words etched on shell casings at the crime scene.

Through expert commentary and new insights, the special explores Mangione’s potential motives, including criticism of the healthcare system, and includes perspectives from former FBI profiler Brad Garrett and ABC News investigative correspondents Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

