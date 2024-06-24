Celebs Keep Coming Into This New Jersey Coffee Shop

Rachel Bilson, known for her role as Summer on "The O.C.," is the latest Hollywood star to have stopped by one Cape May coffee shop that's regularly frequented by celebrities.

Coffee Tyme owner Jesse Lambert recognized Bilson right away when she saw her walking by the Washington Street store on Saturday, June 22.

"I knew she had come to our shop before, I've heard employees talking about her being there," said Lambert, 34. "I just said, 'Hey Rachel.' And she turned around. That's when I got a little tongue tied and told her, 'That's my cup.'"

Ultimately, Lambert explained he was a big fan, having binge watched "The O.C." in college, as well as "Heart of Dixie" and "How I Met Your Mother."

Bilson graciously let Lambert snap a selfie and gave him her blessing to share it to social media.

Lambert said Bilson was down to earth and very friendly, much like the other celebrities that have become regulars at Coffee Tyme.

Lambert took over Coffee Tyme in 2016, back when there was just one location at 315 Beach Ave., he said. Later that year, Tina Fey dropped in.

The former SNL star and "30 Rock" creator was no different than Bilson: Personable, friendly, good-natured. She came so often she learned Lambert's kids' names, and made sure to ask about them each time.

About a month ago, Edward Norton came by the Coffee Tyme shop on Washington Street while he was in the area filming Bob Dylan biopic, "A Couple Unknown."

"I was fan-boying really hard, and I was in complete shock," Labert said.

Ron Howard has also been to Coffee Tyme, and while the interaction was quick, Lambert said he was friendly, too.

When asked what attracts the celebs to his coffee shop, Lambert said:

"I've always been really proud of the fact that it's a mom and pop shop with nostalgia, and the way people associate it with Cape May. I've taken pride in the effort I've put into social media and interact with customers, and people who follow us."

What he means, is, Coffee Tyme isn't just a coffee shop, it's part of the community.

Lambert doesn't only post about the coffee, he shares videos of town happenings to keep people interacting.

He also credited his staff's good customer service.

"An old friend stopped by and told me that the employees were so great," Lambert said. "When she ordered her drinks, the employees were engaging her in conversation and that makes me just so proud. Our employees do a great job of making customers feel welcome and feel like family."

And perhaps, make the stars feel just like us.

