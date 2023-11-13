Celebrity Chef Opening Action-Packed Restaurant In North Jersey Mall

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson is bringing Marcus Live! Bar & Grille to the American Dream in East Rutherford in early December.

Samuelsson planned and executed the Obama Administration's first State dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and curated the team of chefs for the 2022 Met Gala menu, his website says.

The recipient of eight James Bard Foundation awards, has served as head judge on "Top Chef: Family Style," on Peacock, and host of On the Rise, on Eater.

Now, onto his next endeavor.

Marcus Live! Bar & Grille puts its kitchen center stage, in the middle of the space, serving as a culinary centerpiece for American Dream’s millions of visitors. The full-service restaurant spans more than 7,000 square feet and features a compilation menu of Samuelsson’s most acclaimed dishes.

Led by Samuelsson and with a menu emblematic of his personal cooking style, Marcus Live!’s menu features everything from Old Bay Crab Cakes and Jerk Pork Belly Wraps to Miso Halibut and Hot Honey Chicken and Cornbread Waffles.

There are also large-format, shareable options, such as the family style “Festival Fried Chicken” and “The Garden State Jubilee,” featuring grilled shrimp, BBQ brisket, grilled ribeye, and lobster tail. In addition to the dining options, the lively bar will feature an impressive wine list, local craft beers, and creative cocktails

